Farmers promote Back British Farming message in The Sun

The new farming press campaign will showcase the high-quality of lamb, beef and poultry produced in Britain

The NFU has partnered with Colman's to promote British lamb, beef and poultry in the UK's most popular newspaper.

The new campaign will feature the Back British Farming message in The Sun in a bid to further galvanise public support.

It comes as many livestock farmers experience low farm gate prices compounded by the current political uncertainty.

Because of this, the NFU says its partnership with the famous UK food brand is now 'more important than ever'.







The campaign means British farmers will be showcasing the work they do in national press over the next four weeks.

Livestock farmers will take centre stage in The Sun newspaper every Saturday throughout November, reaching nearly 1.5m people each time.

NFU livestock board chairman Richard Findlay said the campaign is a 'great chance' to showcase lamb, beef and poultry produced in Britain.

“British farming has a fantastic story to tell. As a farmer I am proud to produce some of the highest quality, tastiest and most nutritious food in the world, and at some of the most affordable prices,” he said.

“We need to be doing all we can to spread the Back British Farming message even further and encourage the public to buy local and buy British.

“I thank Colman’s for their support of British food and farming. It has been great to work with such a well-known food brand on a campaign which really celebrates the classic pairings that form the centerpiece of many traditional British family dinners.”

The advertorials will feature farmers and growers across the country, including:

• David Bond, Norfolk mint grower (9 November nationwide)

• Richard Findlay, Yorkshire sheep farmer and NFU livestock board chairman (16 November in northern and Scottish editions)

• Jacob Anthony, Welsh sheep farmer (16 November in Welsh editions)

• Jilly Greed, Devon beef farmer (16 November in southern editions)

• Michael Sly, Cambridgeshire mustard grower and NFU sugar board chairman (23 November nationwide)

• Bridget Borlase, Hertfordshire beef farmer (30 November in southern editions)

• Elaine Timmis, Shropshire beef farmer (30 November in midlands editions)

• Anna Longthorpe, Yorkshire pig farmer (30 November in north east editions)

• Richard Spencer, Derbyshire sheep farmer (30 November in north west editions)