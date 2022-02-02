Farmers raise a glass as Februdairy gets underway

Farmers across the UK are using the whole month of February to celebrate and promote nutritious dairy products to a wider audience.

The 'Februdairy' initiative, which launched on Tuesday, has already seen farmers utilise social media to help promote the industry.

Prominent accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are encouraging the public to buy local, British dairy products.

Nutritionists are also educating the public on dairy's positive impact on health, such as the presence of nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and vitamin D.

This year's Februdairy follows a difficult twelve months for the nation's dairy producers, who saw the unprecedented market pressures of the pandemic for the second year running.

Been a long first day of #Februdairy - think this was coffee number six… pic.twitter.com/nMmk4ebGbd — Prof. Jude Capper ?????? (@Bovidiva) February 1, 2022

It's here... #Februdairy is upon us and I am stoked!! Bring on fabulous produce, dairy excellence, and a little creativity #teamdairy pic.twitter.com/G2zdkvaT0h — Natalie Noble (@Natalie_Agri) February 1, 2022

Samuel Kurtz, the Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, welcomed this year's initiative, urging others to raise a glass of the white stuff.

“A glass of milk in the morning may just be that to some – but for the farmers that produce that calcium packed glass of milk, it is from hours of hard work and commitment," he said.

“But it’s not just calcium crammed into that small glass. It’s bursting with other important vitamins such as vitamin B12, vitamin A and protein.

“Dairy has an important part to play in giving us the nutrients we need to be healthy while also supporting our important domestic agricultural industry."