Farmers raise more than £30,000 for rural charities at Shropshire ball

Hundreds of farmers and rural supporters have raised more than £30,000 for charity after coming together for the inaugural Farmers’ Charity Ball in Shropshire.

The event, held at Ludlow Racecourse, brought together more than 370 people from across the farming community and was organised jointly by members of South Shropshire NFU alongside current and former members of Ludlow Young Farmers Club.

Proceeds from the evening will be shared between four charities supporting farming families and rural communities, offering help ranging from mental health and crisis support to emergency medical services and financial assistance.

Organisers said the ball was created in response to what has been a testing year for agriculture, offering a chance for people to come together while raising funds for organisations that provide vital support in times of crisis.

One of the organisers, Nick Hamer, said: “After a year that has tested the farming community, we wanted to create an evening where people could switch off, enjoy good food and each other’s company, while raising funds for causes that offer vital support when it’s needed most.”

Demand for the event quickly exceeded expectations, with tables selling out within weeks. Hamer said the generosity shown on the night was striking. “We were overwhelmed by the response. Tables sold out within weeks, and the generosity shown by those attending on the night was incredible,” he said.

He added: “We originally hoped to raise around £10,000 for charity, but the auction of promises and raffle helped us raise triple that, far exceeding all of our expectations.”

Funds raised will be shared between Teenage Cancer Trust, Shropshire Rural Support, Midlands Air Ambulance and RABI, charities that provide support ranging from crisis and wellbeing services to emergency medical care for farming families and rural communities.

Teenage Cancer Trust holds particular significance for Ludlow Young Farmers Club. Chair Rowan Higginson said the charity was especially close to members’ hearts following the loss of a friend earlier this year.

“This charity means a great deal to everyone at Ludlow YFC as earlier this year, we sadly lost our much-loved friend and club member, Toby Griffiths, to cancer,” she said.

“Toby was the kind of person who could make you laugh at any moment, always offering a helping hand and always had a smile on his face. Supporting Teenage Cancer Trust is our way of honouring Toby’s memory.”

The evening was supported by strong collaboration across the sector, with headline sponsorship from ABP, McCartneys, NFU Mutual and Bromfield Sand and Gravel, alongside more than 32 businesses that sponsored tables. Further funds were raised through auction promises and raffle prizes donated by members of the local farming community.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Hamer said: “The success of the inaugural Farmers’ Charity Ball is a real reflection of the generosity and resilience of the farming community.”

Organisers said they hoped the success of the first ball would pave the way for future events supporting rural causes.