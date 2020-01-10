Farmers raise safety concerns over 'How to Steal Pigs' TV show

Pig producers are concerned that the programme could be 'potentially glamourising acts of criminality'

Farmers have expressed serious concerns over a vegan programme to be broadcast by Channel 4 which could glamorise the theft of pigs from farms.

The programme, called 'How to Steal Pigs and Influence People', will be aired on Tuesday 14 January.

According to the teaser trailer, the show looks at 'a unique community of vegan and ex-vegan influencers' who go on 'farmyard heists'.

“Some embark on farmyard heists, others are devoted to back-bedroom chicken sanctuaries,” it states.







The National Pig Association (NPA) wrote to Channel 4 seeking assurances that it will not be 'televising people in the act of committing illegal acts'.

Tom Calvert, Channel 4’s head of legal and business affairs, responded by assuring 'these acts are not glamourised, encouraged or condoned in any way.'

But NPA policy services officer Lizzie Wilson highlighted how farming families have been consistently targeted by animal rights activists, who often trespass on farms at night.

“In some instances, they ‘liberate’ the pigs they find, which is of course a criminal act of theft,” she said.

“Furthermore, our members have been subjected to three ‘Meat the Victims’ protests where large groups of protesters descend on and occupy a pig farm for up to 9 hours, harassing the farmer and their staff and distressing the animals in their care.

“We are extremely concerned therefore that the programme could be televising and potentially glamourising acts of criminality, such as the theft of pigs, burglary and the movement of pigs without the necessary licence.”

The group has concerns that the programme could incite other activists to do the same, particularly against the ongoing 'veganuary' campaign which lasts all month.

One of the activists involved already has a criminal conviction for theft of a pig from a previous incursion, the NPA noted.

Pig producers have also highlighted how the programme could potentially encourage the spread of notifiable diseases such as African swine fever.

Ms Wilson added: “Some activists are known to travel from country to country, trespassing on various pig farms with no consideration as to how they endanger the health of the animals they claim to care so much about.

“I sincerely hope Channel 4 does not condone or participate in such irresponsible behaviour,” she said.

The farmer featured in next week's programme has been in contact with the group, the NPA said.

He was also notified by the production company that the programme was going to be aired and has been assured that no farm name or location will be featured.

The NPA has also informed both Lincolnshire and Cheshire Police about the programme, given that it appears to be showing criminal activity.

Channel 4 said that the programme is fully compliant with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code and all relevant laws and regulations.