Farmers raise thousands for air ambulances through energy scheme

Farmers have raised £5,000 for air ambulance charities through an NFU Energy scheme, underlining the vital role the service plays in rural communities where rapid emergency response can be critical.

A total of 224 farmers contributed to the fundraising effort by renewing their energy contracts through a group buying scheme run in partnership with supplier Yü Energy.

The initiative combines cost savings with support for emergency services that many farmers rely on, particularly when working alone in remote locations with heavy machinery and livestock.

Air ambulance services are often a lifeline in rural areas, where longer response times mean fast access to specialist care can make the difference between life and death.

The scheme used the collective buying power of the NFU, NFU Cymru and NFU Scotland to secure bulk energy prices, while generating a donation for each eligible contract renewed.

The £5,000 total has been split evenly between The Air Ambulance Service and Cornwall Air Ambulance.

NFU Energy said the level of participation reflected strong backing from farmers.

“We are proud to support the life-saving work of air ambulance charities on behalf of the farmers who took part in this buying group,” said Joshua Robinson, assistant director and head of utility contract sales.

“This is a cause that came about from consultation with our farmers and resonates strongly across rural communities. The level of participation shows how powerful collective action can be.”

Air ambulance services rely heavily on charitable donations, with no direct NHS funding, placing ongoing pressure on fundraising efforts.

Highlighting this reliance, Sally Newman, community fundraising executive at The Air Ambulance Service, said many people underestimate how the service operates.

“Despite one-in-four people knowing someone who needed the help of an air ambulance, very few people realise that we are charities that receive no NHS funding and rely on public generosity,” she said.

“Helicopters, and rapid response vehicles, take doctors and paramedics to patients in the fastest time possible, and in an accident at a rural location that time saved can make all the difference to a patient’s chance of survival.”

Cornwall Air Ambulance also welcomed the support, pointing to the close links between agriculture and emergency care demand in the region.

“With over 80% of the land in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly dedicated to agriculture, farming is a key part of our community, and so is the need for rapid critical care,” said corporate partnerships manager Julia Jeffery.

“Support like this helps ensure that Cornwall Air Ambulance can respond to around 1,000 missions each year, a number of which are agricultural incidents.”

While relatively small in scale, the fundraising effort highlights the close relationship between farming communities and the emergency services they depend on.

The initiative also reflects how collective schemes are increasingly being used to deliver both financial and wider community benefits.

The fundraising effort underlines the importance of air ambulance services to the farming community, where rapid response times can often be the difference between life and death.