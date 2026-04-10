Farmers rally for cancer cause in powerful Shrewsbury fundraiser

Farmers battling cancer — and those who have stood beside them — came together in force at Shrewsbury Auction Centre, turning a livestock market into a powerful show of support for a vital local charity.

The special Farmers Day, held to mark the auction centre’s 20th anniversary, raised funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Support and its £5 million Sunflower Appeal, which aims to open a new cancer centre with 30 chemotherapy bays at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital by 2029.

The scale of support was striking. Farmers donated livestock, sale proceeds and cash, with nearly £1,000 collected in buckets alone. With Telford & Wrekin Council agreeing to match fund donations up to £250,000, the total raised will have an even greater impact.

Among those backing the cause was Robert Adams, from Market Drayton, who is undergoing cancer treatment for the second time. He raised £820 by buying a calf and immediately donating it back to be resold for the charity.

His story was one of many shared throughout the day, underlining the personal connection many in the farming community have to the cause.

Angela Hill, a community fundraiser who was treated for cancer 10 years ago, said the turnout reflected the charity’s reach. “Farmers turned out in droves to support the market and many wonderful stories about the support they and members of their families have received at the Lingen Davies Centre were told,” she said.

Many also approached collectors to say: “Thank you for what you do. We received great treatment at the centre.”

The event was the idea of sheep and beef farmer Stuart Ashley, who brought together Halls Auctioneers, the charity and local farmers.

He said the response had exceeded expectations. “It has been an amazing day,” he said, adding that what stood out most were “the stories of why farmers have donated and how important today has been”.

Livestock sales throughout the auction reflected strong backing for the fundraiser. A calf donated by Andrew Crowther sold for £780, while two hoggets from Richard Ratcliffe made £127.

Mr Ratcliffe said the cause resonated widely across the sector. “I think everybody knows someone who has gone through cancer,” he said.

Further contributions included a ewe and lamb donated by Sarah Davies and her family, which sold for £305. She said the event not only raised funds but also encouraged people to think about their health.

“We have been touched by cancer and I think the farmers day is a brilliant idea,” she said. “Apart from raising a lot of money, this event raises awareness of cancer.”

Buyer David Manning, who is still receiving treatment after being diagnosed with prostate cancer 10 years ago, said his experience at the centre had been reassuring.

“When I attended Lingen Davies Cancer Centre for treatment I wasn’t nervous because the doctors and nursing staff always made me feel relaxed,” he said.

Halls director James F. Evans praised farmers for their “fantastic” backing, describing the event as a fitting way to celebrate the auction centre’s milestone anniversary.

Fundraising will continue throughout the month, with further opportunities to contribute at livestock markets and upcoming sales.

For many involved, the day was about more than raising money — it was a reminder of the strength of the farming community and the importance of early diagnosis, support and access to treatment.