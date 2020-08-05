Farmers receiving BPS loan scheme letters told to 'opt in'

Under the National Basic Payment Support Scheme, loans are offered to eligible farmers for up to 95% of their BPS payments

Scottish farmers and crofters have started to receive loan scheme offer letters from Scottish government and NFU Scotland is urging recipients to ‘opt in’.

The 2020 National Basic Payment Support Scheme (NPBS) offers recipients the opportunity to receive up to 95% of their Basic Payment Scheme and Greening payments in advance

Around 17,300 businesses are expected to receive a loan offer and around 16,000 letters are in the first round.

Those looking to accept the offer and receive payment without delay are asked to respond by 4 September.







As with previous loan schemes, the ‘opt in’ acceptance can be completed by email or by post. All payments will be made in sterling.

NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick said the announcement would add 'certainty and stability' across Scottish agriculture at a time of 'great change'.

“Previous loan schemes have provided an invaluable boost to the rural economy each autumn, stimulating investment in farms and crofts across the country.

"This year, as we recover from Covid-19, the scheme will also provide much-needed cash flow ahead of an unknown winter that will undoubtedly be dominated by Brexit."

He said the ability for Scottish government to bring forward the loan scheme several weeks earlier than previous loan schemes was a testament to the commitment undertaken by farmers and crofters.

“I would urge all to opt into this year’s scheme and to do so by email where possible to ensure payments are processed and made as soon as possible,” Mr McCornick said.