Farmers reminded of April 2020 energy standards compliance deadline

Farmers and landlords are being reminded of the energy standards compliance deadline of April 2020

Farmers and landowners with let residential property are reminded that the energy efficiency standards they are expected to meet are set to tighten within the next few months.

The next deadline with regard to landlords ensuring they are complying with Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulations is fast approaching.

From 1 April 2020, the rules which require let homes to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E or above will apply to existing residential tenancies, as well as new lettings.

This means that from April, a landlord must not continue letting any domestic property, subject to a number of exemptions, if it has an EPC rating of F or G.







Philipa Bateman, of rural agency Strutt & Parker, said: “It is important to note that the rules on exemptions are also tightening up.

“Any exemptions previously granted under the “no cost to the landlord” rule, registered between 01 October 2017 and 31 March 2019, also come to an end on 31 March 2020.

“This means that these landlords will now be obliged to carry out energy improvement measures recommended in the EPC up to a cost cap of £3,500 in order to upgrade the property.”

She added: “In instances where a landlord is unable to improve their property to E within the £3,500 cap, then they will need to install all measures which can be installed up to the £3,500 cap, and then register a new exemption on the basis that all relevant improvements have been installed and the property remains below E.”

MEES regulations are designed to establish minimum efficiency standards across privately-rented homes.