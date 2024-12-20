Farmers reminded of looming changes to rodenticide legislation

Farmers and growers have been reminded of upcoming, tougher changes to rodenticide use legislation that roll out in the new year.

It will be illegal to use second generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs) containing bromadiolone and difenacoum in open areas and hedgerows.

The new law, which comes into force from 1 January 2025, aims to reduce the number of wild and non-target species affected by SGARs residues.

Studies have shown that 80% of barn owls have been found with the residues in their systems.

Pest control firm Lodi UK said the change would mean some farmers and growers would have to reassess how they manage rodents.

This was especially true in areas not connected to farm buildings, such as hedgerows and open-sided straw sheds, the company said.

“However, it’s an essential step in the right direction if we want to safeguard the long-term use of rodenticides in agriculture," said Lodi UK’s technical director, Ross Goodman.

“And the good news is there are alternative rodenticides available, that are approved for use in open areas.”

From 1 January 2025, farmers and growers looking to bait open areas should use rodenticides based on the active substance, cholecalciferol.

This works differently to SGARS such as bromadiolone and difenacoum, as it's a non-anticoagulant rodenticide that operates through calcification, which is a natural bodily process.

Mr Goodman explained: “After eating around 14g of bait, rodents start to feel ill and stop feeding, retreating to die in a secluded spot.

“This ‘stop-feed’ effect significantly reduces the time for damage and disease to spread.

"And because calcification is a natural process, there’s a much lower risk of secondary poisoning for wildlife."