Farmers reminded of photo ID rules when purchasing AN fertiliser

Farmers are being reminded to show their photo ID when they purchase ammonium nitrate (AN) fertilisers as the busy spring application campaign nears.

Since October 2023 it has been a legal requirement for farmers to prove their identity to their fertiliser supplier.

It is part of tighter regulations designed to prevent AN fertilisers from falling into the hands of terrorists and other criminals.

The Home Office amended the Control of Poisons and Explosives Precursors Regulations to include new substances to the lists of regulated explosives precursors and poisons, including AN with a nitrogen content of 16% or more.

This applies to compounds, blends and mixtures such as NPK fertiliser containing ammonium nitrate at or above the nitrogen content threshold.

The new rules mean agri-supply businesses supplying regulated explosives precursors, including some fertiliser and crop protection products, will need to take strict steps to verify the legitimacy of an individual or business.

Agri-supply trade association the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) is reminding farmers and businesses of the tougher regulations.

AIC's head of fertiliser, Jo Gilbertson, said: "Spring is a critical period for timely fertiliser applications, so it's important that farmers are fully aware of these new requirements to avoid delays when purchasing the products they need.

"AIC has been working with farming unions to ensure that the practicalities of this revised legislation are fully understood by farmers across the UK, making sure that they are well prepared for the changes."

Photo ID - such as a driving licence or passport - can be provided for anyone working for a farm business who is authorised to make the purchase, AIC explains.

Agricultural suppliers are also legally required to take a written or verbal statement confirming that the purchaser is a professional user of AN fertilisers.

Suppliers are now legally obliged to confirm the identity of a customer and keep a record of their photo ID and statement before AN fertiliser can be sold, regardless of any prior relationship between supplier and farmer.

A free downloadable A5 flyer has been produced by AIC to help inform farmers and suppliers on the new rules.