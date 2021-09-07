Farmers reminded of support ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day

Farmers and farm workers have been reminded ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day that support is widely available to those who may need it.

The awareness day, which first began in 2003, is an opportunity to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention has highlighted that one in every 100 deaths worldwide is the result of suicide and the World Health Organisation estimates that one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds.

The leading cause of death for people in the UK aged between 20 and 34 is suicide - and approximately, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), more than one agricultural worker a week in the UK takes their own life.

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday (10 September), the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has reminding rural communities to 'stand side by side' with those suffering from poor mental health.

FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “These are difficult times we live in. Many farmers and those living in rural communities often find themselves working alone for most of the day or feel isolated.

"There are so many uncertainties, stresses, and worries, putting pressure on us that might leave us feeling that we can no longer cope.

“Sometimes those suffering from poor mental health don’t want to talk. So if you notice that a loved one is sad, not quite themselves or withdrawn - reach out to them.

"Ask them how they are feeling, listen to them, and reassure them that these feelings can be overcome. Together we can make progress in preventing suicides,” he said.

Organisations that offer help and support include rural-based charities such as the Farming Community Network, the DPJ Foundation and Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I.).