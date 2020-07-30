Farmers reminded on MOTs and driving licence renewals

As Covid-19 restrictions are being unwound, there is the potential for backlogs around MOTs and driving licence renewals

Farmers in Scotland have been told to plan ahead when it comes to vehicle MOTs and driving licence renewals amid the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Vehicle MOT extensions, granted due to the closure of testing centres during the coronavirus lockdown, are now being lifted.

Farmers and crofters are being urged by NFU Scotland to check the MOT status of their vehicles on the UK government website.

Similarly, farmers are also being asked to check the renewal date for their driving licences.







Due to disruption caused by the pandemic, farmers are being told not to rely on a receiving a reminder from the DVLA to renew licence due to reduced staffing levels in issuing offices.

NFU Scotland’s transport helpline has been receiving calls on these issues and the overall message is to plan ahead.

Chairman of NFU Scotland’s Legal Committee, Tom French said: “The implications of being caught out will introduce yet more disruption and potential delays to getting on with the day job, especially during this busy period.

“This is a gentle reminder to check your driving licence renewal date to see if a renewal date is looming and, if it is, then be proactive in getting it renewed.

"Also, if needed, book your MOT in advance and to give plenty of notice to your garage to avoid disappointment,” Mr French said.

In response to Covid-19, vehicles were given MOT extensions because test centres were required to close. As lockdown gradually lifts, some MOTs will be due for renewal.

NFU Scotland has released a business guide for farmers about how this impacts cars, vans and motorbikes, and heavy vehicles as different rules apply.