Farmers reminded to sign up for slurry management grants

Livestock farmers in England are being urged to futureproof slurry infrastructure and nutrient management systems with up to £250,000 of available funding.

Farmers who have been shortlisted for Defra’s second round of slurry infrastructure grant funding must complete a slurry store location and design assessment.

This must be completed before 30 September 2024 and then submitted to the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) for approval.

If farmers missed the opportunity to apply for the second round of funding, which closed in January, a third round is due to soon open.

Defra's grants go toward the cost of building, replacing or expanding slurry storage to achieve six months capacity.

The scheme is open for farmers in England only, offering 50% match funding between £25,000 and £250,000.

Severn Trent’s senior catchment management scientist, Dr Adam Freer stressed the value of these grants in protecting water quality and improving farm management.

He also advised farmers to explore the funding schemes on offer from water companies across the UK, which are tailored to regional needs and aimed at supporting farmers to protect water quality and improve on-farm efficiencies.

He explained: “Our popular STEPS scheme includes several funding options to help farmers improve slurry storage and management in our crypto priority catchments.

“This ranges from funding to cover manure stores, which excludes rainwater and reduces storage pressure, to clean and dirty water separation equipment, concreting and precision spreading equipment.”

For this year’s round of STEPS funding, applications are open until 30 November, but works must be completed and funding claimed by 31 December 2024.