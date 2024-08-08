Farmers reminded to take part in farm assurance survey

Farmers are being reminded to participate in a survey as part of an evaluation of the UK’s farm assurance schemes following backlash against Red Tractor.

The independent evaluation of the UK’s farm assurance schemes announced by the Commissioners of the UK Farm Assurance Review is now well underway.

The project, jointly set up by the NFU and AHDB, along with NFU Cymru, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) and NFU Scotland, focuses on repurposing UK farm assurance.

It follows Red Tractor receiving significant criticism from the industry over its controversial Greener Farms Commitment (GFC) module, which was unveiled in October 2023 but has since been dropped.

Last month, the Commissioners launched a short online survey for farmers from any sector that aims to help provide evidence for the review and assist in the development of its recommendations.

Dr David Llewellyn, former principal of Harper Adams University and the lead commissioner, has reminded farmers to participate in the survey.

He said: “The survey has been open for a few weeks now and has been widely publicised.

"We have had a strong response to date from farmers from all sectors and all parts of the UK.

"Our evidence gathering will also involve direct engagement by the Commissioners with other key stakeholders."

The survey will be open for farmers to complete until 31 August.