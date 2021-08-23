Farmers reunited at annual Pedigree Beltex sheep show

Farmers across the UK were reunited for the first time in nearly 18 months as hundreds headed to Carlisle’s Borderway Mart for one of the country’s most premier sheep sales.

With lockdown restrictions fully lifted, farmers turned out in force for the annual Pedigree Beltex Sheep show and sale - and it turned into a great social occasion.

Many had met up with people they hadn’t been allowed to see since before the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020.

Last year’s Beltex sale at Carlisle did go ahead but only one person for each business was allowed to attend, and the event was more low-key than usual.

The 2021 sale, however, was one to savour as hundreds of farmers and those in the wider sheep industry enjoyed catching up with friends.

The sale was a memorable family occasion for the Barclays of Ayrshire, Scotland, with three generations delighted to be back mingling among the show pens and sale rings.

John Barclay was joined by father Robert, wife Heather and twin sons Cameron and Finlay, and the family turned the three-day event into a big occasion as they stayed in Cumbria for the duration.

John said: “We have been coming here since 1996 and it’s been a family affair ever since, and my dad always loves to come so it killed him not being allowed last year.

“It was very different last year because this sale is the one where you see people you haven’t seen in a year or two, especially our Irish and Welsh friends.

“We’re glad things are getting back to normal and it’s been good to catch up with everybody. It’s been such a good event.”

Clark Stewart and his son Allan, of Kininmonth, also made the journey south of the border, and were similarly delighted to catch up with friends old and new.

Clark said: “It’s been great to get out and about again, and it’s good to be back among people without having to wear face masks. I’m only here to support my son, but I’m really glad I came as it’s been a great occasion.”

The lifting of restrictions was a key milestone for mart owners H&H, which has been operating throughout lockdown at a reduced capacity.

H&H senior auctioneer Grant Anderson said: “We held this sale last year and, while it was a success in terms of sales and some farmers were able to get together, there wasn’t that excellent atmosphere you usually get.

"It’s great to welcome everybody back, especially the young children who have been able to sell their own stock once again. These children are the future of agriculture so it’s been great to get them back amongst it.

“This event is the highlight of the Beltex breeding season and it’s the premier sale that everybody wants to come to, so to be able to bring their families again has been massive for everybody involved.”