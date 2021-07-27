Farmers running 'pop up' campsites issued flood warning

Farmers and landowners setting up temporary campsites for the summer holidays are being urged to take steps to prepare for flooding.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued farmers and landowners advice as pop-up campsites can be 'particularly vulnerable' to flooding.

A pop up campsite is the temporary use of a field for a small number of tents, for a maximum of 56 days.

No special license is required, and as long as no alterations are being made to the property planning permission is not needed.

The agency is urging farming businesses to have a flood plan in place to keep customers safe as flooding can happen 'very quickly bringing a significant risk to life'.

Last August, Storm Ellen and then Storm Francis both hit in the summer holiday season bringing heavy rain.

"Taking steps to prepare for flooding, and knowing what to do in a flood, can significantly reduce risk to life. It can also reduce damages to a business," the EA added.

"We urge all campsite owners to be aware of their responsibilities and to check their flood risk, owners should consider flood risk as seriously as fire risk.

"Flash floods can happen at any time of year. In some areas, some of the most severe flooding has happened during the summer months."

The EA is also advising farmers and landowners to check if they are at risk from flooding and to sign up for free Flood Warnings or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Farmers should also follow Met Office weather warnings and prepare a flood plan.