Farmers scramble as Sustainable Farming Incentive deadline looms

Farmers in England are racing against the clock to secure vital Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) payments before the 18 August deadline.

The scheme, which rewards sustainable farming practices, was reopened in July after being abruptly halted in March — a move that caused widespread disruption to farm businesses.

Only around 3,000 farmers who had started but not submitted applications before the closure were given another chance to complete the process.

Launched in 2022, the SFI programme supports landowners, tenants and some common land users to cut carbon emissions and adopt greener farming methods.

Payments include £40 per hectare for the first year on the first 50 hectares under management, dropping to £20 per hectare in years two and three, with further rewards for delivering high environmental benefits.

Charlotte Ibbs, recently appointed head of rural at property firm Bruton Knowles, is warning farmers and landowners not to miss the deadline.

She said the abrupt halt of the SFI applications earlier this year had caused real disruption for thousands of businesses.

“The sudden closure of the application process has left a lasting mark on the farming community and trust in the system has been significantly shaken.

“The decision to reopen the scheme to a select group is welcome, but it unfortunately doesn’t undo the damage."

She urged farmers to carefully review any applications they had begun before the scheme was unexpectedly paused.

“Regardless, we strongly encourage farmers and landowners to double check the status of any applications they may have started before the unexpected closure.

"You may still have the opportunity to complete and submit them. With the busy demands of the farming calendar, it can be easy to let these things slip through the cracks, but the SFI provides valuable financial support, and a quick check now could prevent missed opportunities later."

Defra’s unexpected closure of the scheme earlier this year fuelled criticism within the farming industry of poor government communication.

While the department has pledged to reform the process with a new approach expected in 2026, Ms Ibbs more must be done to restore confidence.

She explained: "This means clear timelines and early warning notices in the case of closures or caps so that farmers and landowners can plan with confidence.

“Creating a more open dialogue with the sector is crucial as the success of the new SFI will not only rely on what it offers but how openly and reliably it is delivered.

"Clearly sharing the criteria for closures or pauses can avoid confusion and frustration whilst publicly publishing allocation thresholds can help avoid surprise cut-offs."