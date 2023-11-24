Farmers seeking help with lambing can now apply to student initiative

Farmers seeking help with lambing can now use a sheep sector initiative which pairs businesses with agricultural and veterinary students.

The Lambing List for the upcoming season has opened for farmers who need to source an extra pair of hands with lambing.

The initiative, created by the National Sheep Association (NSA), connects sheep farmers who need assistance.

Producers are paired with agricultural and veterinary students looking for a work experience placement as part of their studies.

Katie James, NSA communications officer, said the list had become the trusted method for many of the group's members to source extra lambing help.

"Recent years have seen the numbers of both farmers and students using it increase substantially meaning it is now considered the ‘go to’ place for those requiring extra help or seeking vital work experience.

"It’s a very simple but effective process – we collate a list of NSA members looking for help at lambing time and produce an advert so students can approach them directly to ask for a placement.

"NSA is confident the list will again be successful in its mission to help all of those involved.”

Farmers wanting to advertise must complete an application form providing details of their lambing system and the experience and position they can offer, including details of accommodation and meals.

Adverts are listed in the order they are submitted, with the NSA encouraging farmers to get adverts in as early as possible.

Sheep farmers who are interested in using the list but are not yet NSA members can find a membership application form on the group's website.

For students looking for a placement, adverts are split into regions to highlight positions available in different areas of the UK and overseas.