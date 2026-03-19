Farmers set to bypass planning rules for on-farm wind turbines

Farmers in England are set to gain the right to install small wind turbines without planning permission, under new government proposals aimed at easing long-standing restrictions on on-farm energy.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) says the move will cut red tape and help farms boost productivity while strengthening food security.

Uptake of on-farm wind has remained extremely limited in recent years, with very few turbines installed since 2015 due to complex planning requirements and low approval rates. In contrast, solar and biogas have expanded rapidly.

For many farms, wind could fill a critical gap. While rooftop solar panels generate power during daylight and summer months, turbines offer electricity through winter and overnight — improving energy security and reducing reliance on external supply.

Under the proposals, farmers would be allowed to install one turbine of up to 30 metres without submitting a full planning application. Current rules restrict turbine height to just 11.1 metres.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the change follows years of lobbying to remove unnecessary obstacles.

“For too long, we have faced unnecessary barriers to upgrade infrastructure on farm,” he said.

The union has been working with government to expand permitted development rights for small-to-medium turbines, making it easier for farmers to invest in renewable energy.

“We are pleased that government has listened and will allow farmers to put up a turbine up to 30 metres – no bigger than an oak tree – without having to submit complex planning proposals,” Mr Bradshaw said.

He added the change comes at a critical time for farm businesses.

“This will help cut energy costs at a time when margins are extremely tight and provide long-term business resilience,” he said, enabling farmers to continue producing food while protecting and enhancing the environment.

The proposals significantly expand existing permitted development rights and follow a similar approach taken in 2022, when rules were relaxed for mobile phone masts of comparable size.

Mr Bradshaw said the NFU would continue working with government to deliver growth across the sector, pointing to its “Blueprints for Growth” as a framework for a “sustainable and profitable future”.

The announcement comes alongside the government’s Land Use Framework for England, which promotes a more integrated approach to land use — including combining food and energy production.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the plans would give farmers, schools and businesses “the tools to lower their bills and make the best use of their land”.

With energy costs remaining volatile and global tensions continuing to disrupt supply, the shift towards on-farm generation is increasingly seen as essential to strengthening the long-term resilience of UK agriculture.