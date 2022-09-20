Farmers sought to 'cultivate' new online skills and careers services

Farmers and growers are needed to help shape a scheme which aims to boost the farming industry's skills and careers opportunities.

Farmers are wanted to trial the online service, bringing together new and existing training opportunities to make skills and career development more accessible to all.

The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH) unveiled the platform earlier this year, with a launch date expected in 2023.

TIAH’s head of digital, Luke Harmer, who is leading the platform’s development said: “We are seeking more people to join our Cultivators scheme to help us discover what works, what doesn't, and where there are gaps.

"We’d particularly love to hear from employees of farming and horticultural businesses, although we are working with owners and managers too. This will help make TIAH a success for everyone.”

Through the scheme, 'Cultivators' are offered the chance to join virtual training sessions, on a variety of topics, when it suits them.

Mark Woods, a beef and arable farmer from the Wye Valley, signed up to become a Cultivator in light of the challenges surrounding recruitment and retention.

“I think the fact that TIAH is engaging the industry on the development of their platform before it goes live is fantastic,” said Mr Woods.

“The pilot scheme gives individuals the opportunity to sense check what is being developed and provide real-time feedback on what’s required. It’s all about creating a system that’s fit for purpose."

Mr Woods explained that the struggle with recruitment and retention of staff due to misconceived perceptions about the industry and the available career options was a significant concern across the industry.

“However, this scheme is an opportunity to change the issue and allows farmers to play a part in the future success of agriculture and horticulture," he said.

“It’s more important than ever that we work together to showcase the professionalism of the sectors and promote the fact that there are various exciting career paths that are more than just a ‘job’.

“I’d really encourage others to be proactive and sign up to the scheme to help attract and secure a highly skilled labour force."

Farmers and growers interested in finding out more about the pilot scheme can sign up online.