Farmers spread slurry around 'Blue Lagoon' to deter visitors

Farmers have spread slurry to make the place less attractive to visitors (Photo: EH UP High Peak/Facebook)

Derbyshire farmers have spread slurry around a beauty spot after locals complained over the 'huge amount' of visitors 'trespassing' to see the site.

Day-trippers from across the UK have recently visited Hoffman Quarry, known famously as the 'Blue Lagoon' - a toxic former lime quarry.

But locals have repeatedly raised concerns over visitor numbers and the health and safety of the public who get close to the site, with some people even swimming in it.

Farmers who live near to Harpur Hill have now spread slurry around the outside of the water to deter future visitors.







EH UP High Peak, a Facebook page run by locals in the area, said action had to be taken following the 'huge amount' of visitors who kept 'trespassing' and 'travelling' to see the quarry.

An illegal rave was also planned for last weekend, the page added.

"Don't visit, don't abuse locals", the post, which has been shared over 350 times, said.

"With locals receiving abuse and continued drug use, and visitors also leaving huge amounts of litter residents have had enough."

EH UP High Peak added: "The slurry is thick and is expected to last a couple of weeks before more action."