Farmers struggling to heat homes can now receive £400 grants

Charity RSABI has increased the value of its Help for Heating grants as many people in the farming industry continue to see heightened energy costs.

The organisation, which supports people in Scottish agriculture, is urging those involved in farming and crofting to make the most of the £400 grants.

Its Help for Heating financial support scheme is available for those working in, or retired from, agriculture who are struggling to absorb the costs of heating.

Grant payments starting at £400 are available to farmers to claim through the initiative, designed to help those who require support to heat their homes.

Applicants are eligible if they are associated with agriculture, spending more than 10% of their household income on heating costs and finding it difficult to afford essentials like food and clothing.

RSABI’s welfare manager, Chris McVey said the charity had already seen demand for Help for Heating payments increase significantly.

"As the temperature drops, it’s important to make sure that you and your home is kept warm,” he said.

“Rural properties can often be older and more challenging to heat and with changes to the winter fuel payment alongside rising energy costs and the on-going cost-of-living crisis, many are facing mounting financial pressure.

“Our grants are simple and quick to apply for... it is available to those spending more than 10% of their household income on heating costs and finding it difficult to afford essentials like food and clothing."

RSABI said farmers and crofters struggling to pay to heat their homes should get in touch to find out more about this initiative and the other support services on offer.

The charity also offers ongoing financial support through an Annual Beneficiary scheme, where anyone in need who meets the support criteria can receive regular payments to help top-up their income.

Mr McVey said: “Our team are on hand to take you through the straightforward application process and can advise on other ways we might be able to help too.

“In cases where finances have become really difficult, we can very quickly arrange a pre-paid debit card to pay for grocery shopping.

"We can also arrange purchases for when household goods break down and people are struggling to pay for replacement items.”