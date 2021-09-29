Farmers suppling Medina Dairy to see October milk price rise

Farmers who supply Medina Dairy will see a 1.70 pence per litre increase in the processor's standard litre price starting from 1 October.

The increase will mean the firm's average standard litre price for October will be 29.80 pence per litre, Medina Dairy said.

The processor, which sources from 157 farmers, is a major supplier of fresh milk, dairy and bakery products to the retail and foodservice sectors.

The dairy firm was one of the hardest hit by the impact caused by the UK's coronavirus lockdown period.

Medina supplies thousands of hotels, pubs, restaurants and coffee shops both directly and through a range of wholesale customers.

The processor also supplies dairy to 150 hospitals and 110 care homes as well as some 7,000 local convenience stores.

It follows Arla increasing its milk price for October 2021 amid a 'stable outlook' along with increased prices for European dairy commodities.