Farmers, surveyors and energy firms unite on landmark land rights code

Professionals working on electricity infrastructure projects now have a new gold standard to follow, as leading industry bodies unveil a landmark Code of Practice for land rights.

The move is aimed at improving standards in securing land rights for electricity infrastructure, with a focus on ensuring that all parties affected by infrastructure projects - such as farmers - are treated fairly.

The Code of Practice has received formal backing from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV).

Electricity infrastructure development often requires access to or rights over agricultural and other rural land.

Such actions can impact landowners, tenants, and rural businesses, and the new guidance aims to ensure these interests are properly recognised and represented throughout the process.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks endorsed the code, highlighting its role in facilitating Britain’s transition to clean energy.

“We want landowners hosting vital electricity network infrastructure to be partners in this," Mr Shanks said.

"That’s why we are endorsing the Code of Practice which sets out best practice advice for those who install or operate electricity infrastructure and those who host it.”

Led by the CAAV, the code has been developed in collaboration with a working group comprising electricity licence holders, landowner representatives, and professional membership organisations.

It is intended to guide surveyors and advisers in delivering vital energy infrastructure while maintaining trust and professionalism in their dealings with landowners.

Rebecca Collins of the CAAV, who chaired the working group behind the guidance, said poor practice can lead to delay, cost and confrontation.

She said: “We have worked hard to prepare this guidance to support all professionals, whether in delivering projects or advising landowners.

"The more that the issues are handled properly and professionally by all, each recognising the interests of the other, the more this important work can proceed effectively."