Farmers take part in specialised first aid course

A unique first aid course looking to improve the farming industry's poor health and safety record has been launched.

Farmers are being offered the specialised courses to try to reduce the number of fatalities on-farm.

Launched at Borderway Mart in Carlisle by rural firm H&H Group, the 'First Aid for Farmers' course had already been over-subscribed.

Figures show the UK agricultural sector is one of the most high-risk industries to work in, with 32 farm workers killed during 2018/19.







Non-executive director of H&H Group, Colin Lindsay, spearheaded the course to ensure that the farming community was better protected.

“We covered a whole range of scenarios using real farm equipment to aid the appearance of a real-life experience from primary survey to emergency treatment.

“None of the content was for the lighthearted - we covered conscious and unconscious patients, impalement on a bale spike, a fall from a height with suspected spinal injury, CPR with and without a defibrillator, dealing with crushing injuries that may require amputation and how to treat head trauma,” he said.

“The practical sessions were rotated around relevant farm equipment. As well as these more serious situations, we also walked through common accidents which happen on farms.

“It was quite hard-hitting as we were role playing scenarios that could not be fixed with a simple sticking plaster.”

All the first aid kits used were bespoke for farms through a company which provides first aid advice and kits for expedition use. They are also suitable for battlefield scenarios.

The kits included an Israeli bandage, an army field dressings tourniquet alongside regular bandages.

These were not the standard first aid kit with plasters and crepe bandages and most attendees bought or ordered one on the day.

In addition, guidance was given as to which app to download, including ‘What3words’.

This app provides GPS location to the call handling services, as well as the potential to access the camera on the phone.

Mr Lindsay added: “By the end of the training we wanted attendees to feel confident on how to stabilise the patient and correctly use the kit, whilst waiting for the emergency services.

“First Aid for Farmers is a unique course and extremely hands-on. The role plays we have selected are a variety of scenarios agreed with consultation with paramedics who have attended various accidents on farms and were delivered by casualty actors.

“This course really offered the cutting edge of first aid and support for farmers.”

The Health & Safety (First-Aid) Regulations 1981 require all employers to provide first-aid equipment and facilities in the case of injury or illness at work and a first-aider.

However, this is a grey area for the farming community. It is for this reason why the new course is highly sought after.

At the end of the course, all attendees received a certificate in first aid and were provided with access to the app for their farm, which will aid them in emergency situations.

H&H Group will be rolling out a series of replicated events throughout 2020.