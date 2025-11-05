Farmers take the spotlight in Morrisons' new Christmas advert

Farmers take the spotlight in Morrisons’ 2025 Christmas advert, which celebrates the people working behind the scenes to bring festive food to tables across the UK.

The 90-second film, titled Making More of Christmas, will first air at 7:40am on Tuesday 4 December during Good Morning Britain on ITV.

Set to a new recording of Jona Lewie’s Stop the Cavalry, the advert tells a year-long story of preparation for the festive season, highlighting the farmers who supply and make the supermarket’s food.

The film opens in the height of summer with a farmer cheerfully wishing a dog walker “Merry Christmas”, before cutting to a bakery already decorated with fairy lights in August.

It then moves through the seasons — from a fishing boat lit up with Christmas lights to a tractor glowing through Halloween — before closing with a Morrisons delivery driver arriving at a customer’s home.

The campaign, developed by Leo Burnett UK and directed by Aaron Stoller — known for Super Bowl commercials for the NFL and Call of Duty — takes a more human approach than typical supermarket Christmas adverts, focusing on the people and preparation behind the food rather than specific festive dishes.

Morrisons said the advert reflects the “care, attention and hard work” that goes into producing and preparing food throughout the year.

Matt McLellan, Morrisons customer, data and marketing director, said the advert “tells the story of how our festive fayre… appears on our shelves and the care and attention that our colleagues and food makers put into making them.”

He added that Morrisons’ “unique capabilities in fresh food” mean it has been “growing, picking, baking, proving, prepping and planning” throughout the year to support customers at Christmas.

Leo Burnett’s chief creativeofficer Mark Elwood described the advert as a celebration of the “quality and commitment” behind Morrisons’ Christmas range, calling it “a true labour of love.”