Farmers target Labour Conference with UK-wide 'Trailer of Truth' tour

A month-long protest tour dubbed the ‘Trailer of Truth’ is currently rolling through Britain’s towns and cities in a bid to highlight the issues that farmers face.

The tour, organised by campaign group Farmers To Action, will end with a rally outside the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on 28 September.

Each trailer is carrying banners and a mobile post box for letters to MPs. Organisers say they want reforms to inheritance tax, changes to national insurance contributions, stronger rural protections and greater focus on food and energy security.

The campaign is being promoted under the slogan “Truth over spin. Accountability over excuses.”

The trailers are being driven by different farmers along each stage of the journey, with handovers in towns and villages. Supporters are being urged to join the convoys to raise awareness.

In a post on social media, Farmers To Action said: "It's been a busy couple of days for our Farmers to Action Trailer of Truth campaign, travelling around the country.

"We're now gathering some truly heartfelt and strong messages from people everywhere, all ready to take to the Labour Conference on the 28 September.

"These messages are all about fighting against inheritance tax and other harmful farming policies that Labour has put in place that are really hurting our rural communities."

?? ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! ??

Farming is under threat by this Labour government, and we’re not staying silent. The Trailer of Truth is rolling into a town near you! We’ll be at Diddly Squat on the 13th of September, gathering real messages from real people to deliver straight to the… pic.twitter.com/yAeldNyTif — Farmers To Action (@FarmersToAction) September 10, 2025

Campaigners argue that the government's controversial inheritance tax changes, which roll out from April 2026, will threaten the survival of smaller agricultural businesses.

They also highlight concerns that national insurance contributions are disproportionately high for self-employed workers, including many farmers, compared with other groups.

Farmers’ groups say that a lack of effective rural protections has left communities vulnerable to planning pressures, environmental challenges and poor infrastructure.

Calls for stronger policies on food and energy security reflect growing anxiety about reliance on imports, rising input costs and the resilience of the UK’s domestic food supply.

Farmers To Action's organisers hope that by drawing attention to these issues during the protest tour, politicians will be forced to respond to the concerns of rural Britain.