Farmers target Tesco in NI as UK-wide inheritance tax campaign escalates

Pressure is mounting on major supermarkets as Farmers For Action (FFA) enters its third week of protests in Northern Ireland over inheritance tax and farm income concerns.

Campaigners gathered outside the Tesco Superstore at The Meadows in Portadown, Co Armagh on Thursday evening (12 February), as part of what the group calls its “IHT Phase 2 Campaign”.

The protests centre on inheritance tax (IHT) changes, which roll out from April 2026, and what FFA describes as the long-term threat posed to family farm succession and viability.

Despite poor weather, demonstrators distributed leaflets to shoppers leaving the store.

Sean McAuley of FFA said they were “well received” and highlighted the involvement of younger members of the farming community.

“The star of the protest was 12-year-old young farmer Blake who braved the cold and rain with enthusiasm,” he said, adding that the youngster went “the extra mile” by handing leaflets directly to customers.

William Taylor of FFA said the aim of the Phase 2 campaign is to encourage the UK’s 11 largest food retailers to respond publicly to four questions sent to their chief executives, with a requested reply by 1 March 2026.

Among them is the question: “Will you lobby government to remove IHT?”

Mr Taylor claimed Tesco and Asda have already stated publicly that they would support a pause or rethink on inheritance tax. FarmingUK has approached the retailers for comment.

FFA is also urging supermarkets to press ministers to introduce a UK-wide Farm Welfare Bill to ensure family farmers receive at least the true cost of production, linked to inflation, plus a margin.

The group further wants retailers to challenge what it describes as international food swaps contributing to climate change, and to back tighter rules on imports and clearer labelling standards.

The Northern Ireland protest forms part of a broader escalation of farmer-led demonstrations across the UK, with groups also holding supermarket depot protests in parts of England through 2026 so far.

Demonstrations have targeted major retailers and distribution hubs, with campaigners highlighting low farmgate returns, rising input costs and growing concerns over the future of family farming.

The campaign comes amid wider pressure on farm profitability and succession planning, with many family businesses already facing rising costs and uncertainty over future policy.

FFA said it is now awaiting responses from retailers by the March deadline.

The group confirmed its next protest will take place outside Tesco in Cookstown, County Tyrone, as part of its continuing push for what it sees as fairer taxation and supply chain reform.