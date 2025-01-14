Farmers teach children about food origins through education pilot

A new on-farm education pilot project programme is helping farmers deliver meaningful experiences to children, connecting them with the origins of their food.

The programme aims to supports farmers in the Lake District with accreditation, peer networking, and tools to engage schools and community groups.

The Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL)-funded initiative reimburses farmers for the visits, with school travel costs also covered.

Delivered by the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) in partnership with Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF), it could also encourage farmers to develop a new income stream.

The programme has so far attracted 14 Lake District farmers since its launch in April 2024, made possible by a FiPL grant of £57,000 from Defra via the LDNPA.

Ruth Suddaby, LDNPA learning manager, who is leading the programme, said: “Participants, many new to hosting educational visits, began with fully funded training for the Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme (CEVAS).

"This nationally recognised certification equips farmers with skills to plan engaging, curriculum-linked activities, ensuring safe and practical learning.

"Accredited farmers are now hosting school visits, while others will complete their certification by December."

Michelle Hughes, one of the first to complete her updated CEVAS training, has hosted groups at her 55-acre organic farm at Low Stanger, Lorton.

Accredited farmers are now hosting school visits as part of the programme

She said: “I’ve gained fresh ideas for linking farm activities to the curriculum and tailoring visits to different needs.

"The pilot’s financial support covered course costs, reimbursed materials, and connected me with local schools and groups including Lorton and All Saints School and Cockermouth Caterpillars, a wildlife group for young nature detectives.

"Hosting events for them has been uplifting—sharing ethical, sustainable farming while helping children connect with nature is so important.”

Elsewhere, Helen Rawlinson and Adam Crowe at Hall Farm, Rusland have been keen for a while to host farm visits.

After completing the course, Helen, initially hesitant, said she now feels confident in planning and delivering engaging activities tied to their farm's seasonal work.

She said: “Our local school, Leven Valley CE Primary School, has visited twice already to explore hedgerows, see our stock and understand how we’re farming with nature.

“I’ve learned how to adapt visits for different age groups, making them interactive, creative and fun.

"Meeting other farmers through this network has been a huge bonus, and hopefully we’ll be able to host more visits for other schools in the future."