Farmers to access £50m grants for new tech to boost productivity

Farmers will benefit from a new £50m grant programme aimed at improving access to innovative technology designed to enhance productivity and profitability.

The England-only grants aim to support the adoption of various cutting-edge technologies to enable farmers to cut costs while improving efficiency and sustainability.

They will cover the cost of technology from seed-planting robots and pesticide spreaders, to slurry separator systems that lower dependency on expensive fertilisers.

A core element of Defra's funding is the £46.7 million Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF), which will provide grants of up to £25,000 each.

These grants will support farmers in purchasing day-to-day equipment designed to boost productivity, manage slurry, and improve animal health and welfare.

In addition to the FETF, the government confirmed today (7 May) that it will launch a £5 million Investor Partnerships programme.

This initiative will combine public grant funding with private investment, aiming to bring cutting-edge tech to market more quickly and give farmers access to new innovations.

A successful pilot programme has already demonstrated the potential benefits of the grants, including reducing reliance on seasonal labour through the introduction of high-yield broccoli harvesters.

Another project saw the acceleration of crop growth without the need for chemicals by employing new seed cleaning technologies.

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner said: “These grants will help provide our farmers with the equipment necessary to adapt, compete, and grow no matter what challenges lie ahead.

"Equipment and technology help drive farming forward, and we will work with investors to fund more resilient, sustainable farms, boosting profitability, productivity and food security."

Today’s announcement builds on previous funding, including £45.6 million announced last month to support the development of new inventions and technologies.