Farmers to descend on London for annual Lord Mayor's Show

The role farmers play in producing the nation’s food alongside caring for the environment will be showcased on the streets of the City of London this weekend.

The historic Lord Mayor’s Show returns for 2022 and the entry from the Worshipful Company of Farmers, celebrating its 70th anniversary, will take centre stage.

A Massey Ferguson 8S.205 tractor will star in the procession at the event on Saturday (12 November), alongside a 1952 Little Grey Fergie.

A trailer will also be pulled with an aim to demonstrate the innovation of the industry over the years, as well as the range of sustainable food produced by UK farmers.

The NFU, which is supporting the Worshipful Company of Farmers' entry, said the Lord Mayor's Show gave the industry a 'great opportunity' to showcase farmers' work.

The union's deputy president, Tom Bradshaw said: "It is one of the highlights in the calendar and we can’t wait to get back on to the streets of London to support the Worshipful Company of Farmers for another fantastic event.

“British farming’s participation in the parade gives us a great opportunity to showcase our proud industry; one that produces sustainable, climate-friendly food alongside protecting and maintaining our environment."

He added: “I’m also pleased that once again we will have the NFU’s cohort of Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors with us in London - a passionate and enthusiastic group - who represent the next generation of the British farming industry.”

The Massey Ferguson MF 8S.205 is 205 horsepower and has an AGCO Power 6- cylinder engine. Since its inception, the 8S series has won four awards.

The Massey Ferguson TEF 20, commonly known as the ‘Little Grey Fergie’, was built in Coventry in June 1952.

Designed by Harry Ferguson, it revolutionised farming with its innovative 3-point linkage system which allowed the hitching of ploughs and other implements to the TE 20 tractors.

Lindsay Haddon, Massey Ferguson sales promotion manager, said: "We are proud to celebrate the Worshipful Company of Farmers 70th anniversary in this year's parade, with a state-of-the-art, award-winning tractor featuring a Platinum wrap.

"And a TE 20, more fondly known as a Little Grey Fergie, built in 1952, the year the present, modern company of the Worshipful Company of Farmers was formally established.”

The Worshipful Company of Farmers procession entry is serial number 64, and it can be watched lived during the BBC's coverage starting from 10.45am on Saturday.