Farmers to get direct route into Higher Tier scheme

Farmers will be able to apply directly for Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier for the first time, under changes announced by Defra at Groundswell.

At least £50m will be available for new agreements this year, with direct applications due to open later this summer.

Until now, farmers and land managers could only apply for Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier if invited by Natural England or the Forestry Commission as part of a phased rollout, but that restriction will be lifted.

Applicants will instead be able to begin the process themselves by submitting an Expression of Interest.

Defra said the change would open the scheme to more farmers and land managers, giving them greater control over how they apply.

The expanded offer will include woodland agreements, agroforestry agreements and new single-focus agreements to restore species-rich grassland, with an initial cohort of up to 1,200 single-focus agreements available.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds announced the changes at Groundswell Festival on 2 July.

The government said the move forms part of its wider commitment to make environmental schemes more accessible and deliver its Farming Roadmap.

Defra said the changes would help farmers restore nature, protect heritage and support farm businesses while continuing to produce food.

Ms Reynolds said farmers and land managers were central to improving the countryside.

She said: “Every thriving meadow restored, every historic landscape protected and every woodland managed more sustainably starts with farmers and land managers who care deeply.

“The Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier will be simpler and easier for more applicants to access, giving more farmers and land managers the opportunity to invest in their businesses while helping to create a richer, greener countryside for future generations.”

Defra said the expanded offer would support work to restore and manage species-rich grassland, improve woodland management, establish agroforestry and conserve scheduled monuments.

Support will also continue for existing Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier and Higher Level Stewardship agreement holders whose agreements expire in 2026 or early 2027.

The department said it would begin trialling applications on common land later this year before a wider rollout.

Natural England will continue to prioritise farmers with agreements ending, as well as those who have already completed the preparatory work needed to apply.

The announcement follows the reopening of the Sustainable Farming Incentive this week, with Defra reporting strong first-day demand before application volumes began to level off.