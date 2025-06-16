Farmers to go green with Waitrose's £500,000 net zero boost

Waitrose has announced it will support its farmer suppliers with a £500,000 boost to fund low-carbon farming innovations – from recycling fertiliser to planting wildflowers.

The move is part of the supermarket’s wider push to achieve net zero across its UK farms by 2035, and throughout its entire supply chain by 2050.

The Net Zero Farm Fund will support nine projects that seek to reduce agricultural emissions while boosting on-farm sustainability and resilience.

Several of the successful projects will explore cover cropping in orchards, convert waste such as poultry litter into natural fertiliser, and integrate renewable energy systems.

Others will focus on improving biodiversity and water management through habitat creation and more sustainable land use.

James Bailey, executive director at Waitrose, said: “We're really pleased to be able to support our farmers with projects that will not only help drive down real emissions but help them invest in their futures.

“It's a challenging time for farmers, yet we saw a real ambition from applicants to the fund to drive forward climate and nature friendly farming."

Waitrose invited over 2,000 of its farmers to apply for funding, with nine selected to implement innovations ranging from water and fertiliser recycling to emissions tracking technology, agroforestry, and wildflower planting.

It builds on the retailer's existing £1m ‘Farming for Nature’ investment, and forms part of its broader commitment to support farmers through the transition to regenerative agriculture.

The net zero fund has drawn praise from government, with Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security, welcoming the move.

He said: “Climate change is a significant threat to agriculture and our broader food system, and reducing emissions from the sector is vital to meeting our net zero commitments.

“Funds such as these complement the government’s focus on ensuring farming becomes more profitable and businesses are viable for the future."