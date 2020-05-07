Farmers to go purple to support children's charity

The eye-catching purple displays are needed to show on farms and in fields beside roads and paths

Farmers are being asked to turn their fields purple in support of a charity working to help seriously ill children in the UK.

Agricultural supplier Carrs Billington has announced a fifth year of support for children's charity WellChild.

So far, the company has donated more than £36,000 from the sale of its unique purple bale wrap and fundraising activities by staff.

Another significant contribution will be made to the charity this year, and farming businesses are needed to help.







For the 2020 campaign, farmers are being encouraged to use eye-catching purple bale wrap and stickers and display the large WellChild sticker prominently.

Once displays are created on farms, in fields beside roads and paths, farmers are being urged to share pictures on social media using the hashtag #purplebales and tag @WellChild on social media.

WellChild Chief Executive Colin Dyer thanked farmers to helping support the charity's aims.

“Families caring for seriously ill children need us more than ever and yet we are fighting for survival following income lost through cancelled fundraising events and activities.

“This campaign will not only help ensure we can carry on supporting the families that need us but will also inject some much-needed positivity and fun into what is a difficult period for all of us.”

The farm display which generates the greatest organic social media reach will win two places at the WellChild Awards in London, plus accommodation.

The awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of seriously ill children across the UK, alongside those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives.