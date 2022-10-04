Farmers to learn about future direction of AHDB in online event

Farmers and growers will learn about the future direction of the AHDB and how the levy will be invested over the next five years when the new sector councils unveil their strategies.

Sector councils will outline the new priorities for Beef & Lamb, Cereals & Oilseeds, Dairy and Pork during an online event on 10 November.

At the livestreamed event, levy payers will be able to ask questions about each of the new key areas of AHDB's work.

Reputation scored highly across livestock sectors when farmers had their say as part of the recent 'Shape the Future' campaign.

That will be reflected in the new sector strategies as one the key themes, AHDB said, while research and market insight has been identified as a major priority for cereals and oilseeds producers.

As well as the results from the Shape the Future campaign, sector councils have also considered various financial constraints.

These include surging inflation, a change to AHDB’s VAT status, and changes in levy income.

AHDB chief executive officer, Tim Rycroft said: “Thousands of levy payers had a say in ‘Shape the Future’. Now we are taking the next step in delivering our promise to put levy payers at the heart of everything we do.

“This event will be a chance for levy payers to hear from their own sector council representatives on the work that will be prioritised by AHDB.”

Levy payers can register to join the livestreamed event online on AHDB's website.