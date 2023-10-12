Farmers to protest at 30 retailer sites amid anger at unfair treatment

Farmers will protest at more than 30 retailer sites across the country as part of new coordinated action against low prices and unfair treatment.

Proud to Farm, a newly formed protest group, has confirmed it will undertake the action at over 30 retailer distribution sites on Friday (13 October) at 7pm.

The group said it wanted fairer pay and more support for farmers, many of whom are seeing low prices, surging input costs and an uncertain policy direction.

They are appealing to more farmers, as well as members of the public, to join the protests at sites owned by Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury's.

"British farmers, British people - it's time to unite, let's take on supermarkets, let's show the government - enough is enough", Proud to Farm said on its TikTok page.

"We all want the same Great British produce for the Great British public, only we can make it happen.

"13 October, 7pm - national blockade of distribution centres. Public and farmers stand together - our future defined by us."

The group has also shared a video showing where the protests are set to take place.

It follows a new survey showing that half (49%) of fruit and vegetable farmers are likely to go out of business in the next 12 months, with many blaming supermarkets as a leading threat to their livelihoods.

Retailers and their buyers are accused of not paying on time, pursuing cheaper food alternatives from overseas, and cancelling or changing orders at the last minute.

In the survey, undertaken by organic farming company Riverford, three quarters (75%) said the behaviour of supermarkets was a leading concern within the industry.

Guy Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford Organic, warned that British agriculture was 'on its knees'.

"From the backing of our open letter, it is abundantly clear that this is an urgent issue which needs to be addressed," he said.

“However, the silence from supermarkets is deafening. British agriculture is on its knees, with research showing that many farmers attribute their fear of closure to the behaviour of supermarkets.

"And yet not one of the ‘Big Six’ has responded to our calls for better business practices, to safeguard the future of fruit and veg farmers in this country.

“The supermarkets must act now. This marks a critical moment where we can take a stand against harmful practices, and create a better, fairer future for British food and farming. "