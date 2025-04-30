Farmers to protest outside BBC studio over lack of coverage

Farmers are planning to stage a demonstration outside the BBC's recording studio in Southampton to demand greater media attention to the challenges they face.

The protest, organised by campaigners at Farmers To Action, is expected to feature around 30 tractors parked outside the BBC South studios at midday today (30 April).

The demonstration aims to draw attention to what organisers at the newly formed group describe as a lack of media coverage of issues impacting farmers.

These include the controversial inheritance tax reforms coming into effect from April 2026, surging costs and dissatisfaction over government policy.

A Farmers To Action spokesperson said on social media: “They won’t put us on the news, so we’ll take the news to them.

“We in Hampshire obviously haven’t got any local elections, so we decided to visit the BBC South studios to see why the BBC won’t put current farming issues in their news broadcasts."

The added: “Hope to see you there; we’ve got one local contractor who’s bringing his guitar and singing a song he’s written about the industry’s issues too.”

It follows a separate demonstration in London yesterday organised by Save British Farming, which saw farmers rally under the theme 'food and farming in a time of war'.

The event on 29 April aimed to underscore how import dependency, weak agricultural policy and rising costs are threatening the viability of British farms.

Before the protest, Save British Farming said: “Britain cannot afford to take food for granted - we are at a critical moment.

"This campaign is about remembering the past to prevent history from repeating itself.”