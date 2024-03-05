Farmers to see new hedgerow rules as Defra unveils tougher law

Farmers will have to comply with new hedgerow rules and regulations as the government seeks to pass a new law which further protects them.

The regulations will include a two metre ‘buffer strip’ from the centre of hedgerows, with no cultivation or application of pesticides or fertilisers.

There will also be a hedge cutting ban between 1 March and 31 August to protect nesting birds.

Defra said it will roll out a notification process for farmers needing an exemption to cut or trim hedges in August if they are sowing oilseed rape or temporary grass.

The department added that farmers will be provided with advice from the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) to help them comply with the new rules.

Civil and criminal sanctions will be undertaken against farmers who caused serious or repeated damage to hedgerows, it warned.

A consultation will be launched inform the statutory guidance that will be used to enforce the regulations.

It follows a consultation last year which saw over 95% of the 9,000 responses to it calling for more efforts to protect hedgerows in England.

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: “Farmers have been protecting, planting and maintaining our hedgerows for centuries.

"I want to thank them for their continued efforts to help wildlife thrive on their farms alongside food production.

“I am delighted that thousands of farmers are taking up the support and guidance on offer in our Countryside Stewardship and Sustainable Farming Incentive schemes.”

Hedgerows provide ecological benefits including wildlife habitats, slowing soil erosion and water run-off, supporting crop pollinators and absorbing carbon.

Over 90,000km of hedgerows are being managed through 16,000 agreements in the Countryside Stewardship and Sustainable Farming Incentive schemes.

And more than 13,000km of hedgerows have been created or restored using Countryside Stewardship grants.

