Farmers to share their story as Open Farm Sunday 2025 nears

Farmers are preparing to act as hosts for this weekend's Open Farm Sunday, as the national event is set to welcome thousands of visitors across the UK.

Hundreds of working farms will open their gates on Sunday (8 June) to engage with the British public about the realities of food and farming.

The annual initiative offers a unique platform to connect with people from all walks of life and foster a greater understanding of farming’s role in society.

Annabel Shackleton, manager of Open Farm Sunday at charity LEAF said that welcoming visitors onto farms is a powerful way to help shape public perception.

“Inviting people on farm, no matter how few or how many, is a sure-fire way to help put public perception of farming on the right track,” said Mrs Shackleton.

“Our farmers produce nutritious food that we can fundamentally trust by maintaining incredibly high standards, all while working hard to farm sustainably and safeguard nature.

“By keeping farming front of mind, Open Farm Sunday helps foster lasting trust and appreciation among consumers about the vital role farmers play in producing nutritious food while working in harmony with nature."

Last year’s event had a significant impact on public attitudes, with 87% of visitors saying they left with greater trust in British farming.

Meanwhile, 91% of people reported they were motivated to buy more British produce as a result of their visit to a farm.

“Our visitor research shows that farmers hold the key to people’s commitment to support British farming,” said Mrs Shackleton.

“By hosting Open Farm Sunday, you can turn that key and cultivate stronger community connections that promote farming’s commitment to a more sustainable approach while driving demand for produce grown in the UK.”

Farmers interested in taking part can register for free and access a wealth of downloadable resources via the Open Farm Sunday website.

These include recorded webinars, promotional materials and event guidance to help tailor each farm’s visitor experience.

LEAF also offers its Trybooking service to help manage visitor numbers and time slots efficiently.