Farmers to stage nationwide tractor protests over inheritance tax reforms

Farmers across England are preparing for coordinated demonstrations on 24 November, as frustration mounts over the proposed inheritance tax reforms, which campaigners warn could put the future of family farming at risk.

The planned changes — due to take effect from April 2026 — would overhaul the rules on agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR), two long-standing tax measures that allow family farms to be passed on without incurring heavy inheritance-tax bills.

Farmers To Action organisers, a campaign group that has been mobilising support online, say the 'Day of Unity' demonstrations will highlight the impact the reforms could have on the viability of family farms and the wider rural economy.

Plans are already in place in Devon, Somerset, Southampton, Oxford, Northampton, Suffolk, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, with more areas expected to confirm in the coming days. Supporters are being urged to contact local coordinators to take part or help spread the word.

The call to action has drawn widespread engagement from across the farming community, with organisers describing the response as “fantastic” and saying that “the momentum is building”.

The initiative encourages farmers and supporters to gather at visible roadside locations, where their presence can attract attention and public support.

Those behind the campaign stress that participation does not depend on size or scale. “No group is too small,” organisers said, adding that even “two or three of you out in your local area” can make a difference.

Visibility is key, they argue, with many of the planned meet-up points located on main roads to ensure maximum impact. Farmers are being reminded that large convoys are not essential — every tractor, vehicle or visible show of support contributes to the wider message.

Farmers To Action says the movement is about standing up for British farming and protecting the ability to hand family businesses on to future generations.

“Our industry has huge public backing,” one message read. “People want us to keep producing British food — the best in the world — and most understand why this action is necessary.”

The coordinated show of solidarity follows months of frustration among farmers over policy uncertainty, falling farm-gate prices and rising costs.

While the 24 November demonstrations are described as peaceful and community-focused, organisers say they aim to send a clear message to policymakers that changes to inheritance-tax relief must not come at the expense of family farms and rural livelihoods.