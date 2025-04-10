Farmers to stage protests across UK urging public to 'Say No to Labour'

Protests are being held across England over the next few days as part of a campaign urging farmers and the public to ‘Say No to Labour’.

Organised by the campaign group Farmers to Action, the three-day movement aims to rally support and raise concerns over the party's agricultural policies.

The demonstrations are taking place against the backdrop of numerous controversial policies by the Labour government.

These include farm inheritance tax proposals rolling out from April 2026 and the recent unexpected closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme.

Looming net zero goals and compulsory land acquisitions to make way for housebuilding are also pressing issues facing farmers and rural businesses, campaigners say.

Farmers to Action says the protests, which are being held on 10, 11 and 12 April, are about "standing up for our country".

A spokesperson said: “We’re focusing on areas with a significant number of Labour-held seats in the upcoming local elections.

“We’re aware that Labour has postponed many elections until next year, but places like Oxfordshire, Derbyshire and Northamptonshire still have a substantial number of council seats at stake, which is why we’re concentrating our efforts there.”

Farmers to Action is campaigning for the end of inheritance tax for all, as well as a “fair and balanced approach” to farming that includes fairer prices for farmers.

The group also says that they are not just fighting for farmers, but “for all of us.”

Protests will be held in Cornwall, Devon, Wiltshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Derbyshire, as well as in Oxford and Banbury.

More information on times and specific locations can be found on Farmers To Action's Facebook page.