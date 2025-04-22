Farmers to stage wartime-themed protest over UK food security

Campaigners from Save British Farming have organised a symbolic demonstration in London to highlight the growing threats to the UK's food supply.

As part of it, farmers will rally under the theme 'food and farming in a time of war' outside the National Liberal Club, with a wartime-inspired street demonstration.

At the same time, a press conference will take place inside the historic building at Whitehall Place to address the "deepening crisis" affecting UK food and farming.

The event on Monday 29 April aims to underscore how import dependency, weak agricultural policy and rising costs are threatening the viability of British farms.

Campaigners are urging immediate action from the government to support the nation's family-run farms and to ensure a secure, sustainable food future.

"This is more than just a protest - it’s a wake-up call," Save British Farming said in a statement.

The event draws on the haunting legacy of the Great Pet Massacre of 1939, when more than 750,000 pets were killed by fearful owners amid food shortages and government messaging.

Save British Farming warns that such panic, misinformation and neglect can lead to tragic consequences when a nation fails to safeguard its food systems.

In a visually striking nod to Britain’s wartime past, the group is urging farmers to bring vintage tractors, wartime memorabilia and even their well-behaved dogs on leads.

The event, which is also open to the general public to attend, will feature live street theatre, re-enacting scenes from Britain’s agricultural home front during World War II.

It will also include displays of vintage farming equipment to draw parallels between the historical reliance on domestic farming and today’s precarious food security landscape.

Save British Farming added: “Britain cannot afford to take food for granted - we are at a critical moment.

"This campaign is about remembering the past to prevent history from repeating itself.”

Press conference speakers will include leading voices from the farming community, agricultural policy experts and campaigners.

Those interested in attending the demonstration can reserve a free spot online.