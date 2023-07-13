Farmers to take part in one of UK's largest landscape programmes

Farmers and landowners in the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales are joining forces in an ambitious partnership to create one of the UK’s largest nature-focused landscape programmes.

The programme, called Cumbria Connect, has secured £4.1 million funding from the Endangered Landscapes Programme to boost the local environment.

Around 33,000 hectares will be enhanced through nature-friendly farming, the creation of new habitats and the restoration of existing ones.

Cumbria Connect will create a tapestry of interconnected ecosystems which will support species such as the red squirrel, ring ouzels and pied flycatchers.

The project will also see the reintroduction of species once found in the area such as water voles.

Martin Varley, programme manager for Cumbria Connect, said: “Areas most rich in nature are currently concentrated in managed, protected areas rather than being spread throughout the landscape as they could be.

"Our ambitious programme of landscape restoration will build bigger, better and more connected spaces for nature combining leading conservation techniques, guided by scientific research and harnessing the expertise and enthusiasm of local farmers and landowners.

“One of our first actions is working with Eden Rivers Trust to re-introduce water voles – currently one of our most threatened native species."

Another cornerstone of the programme will be to assist farmers in the area to adopt new or existing nature-friendly business models to access grants from the UK government's new Environmental Land Management Schemes (ELMS).

Tim Winder, a farmer and member of the Orton Fells Farm Cluster, said: “Our work is about combining the best of modern farming and traditional practices to ensure we produce healthy, sustainable food alongside a rich biodiverse landscape.

"We envision a future where thriving ecosystems co-exist with thriving farms, ensuring a prosperous legacy for generations to come.”

Cumbria Connect will initially create ten new jobs across the area with roles in conservation advice for land managers, community engagement, volunteering and scientific research.

It will also see opportunities for PhD students and will support a programme of apprentices working on farms across the partnership.

David Bliss, CEO of Lowther Estate, welcomed the new project: “Over the years, various organisations and farmers in the area have made valuable efforts towards conservation.

"Now, Cumbria Connect aims to join-up and co-ordinate these efforts on a landscape scale thereby creating a more cohesive and effective approach which will result in the landscape of Eastern Cumbria becoming of much greater value for both nature and people.”