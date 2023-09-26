Farmers told to 'act now' as Storm Agnes approaches UK

Farmers have been urged to 'act now' to protect their farms 'before it's too late', as the UK's first named storm of the autumn and winter season approaches.

Named by the Met Office, Storm Agnes is forecast to bring gales of up to 80mph to many parts of the UK.

A yellow severe weather warning for wind has been issued from Wednesday through Thursday morning.

NFU Mutual has called on farmers to make their farms 'storm resilient', as strong gusts could rip off roofing sheets and cladding from rural homes and farm buildings.

Gusts of 80mph could be strong enough to destroy trees, branches and debris, which in turn could cause damage to agricultural vehicles, machinery and livestock.

And heavy rain could also lead to localised flooding, the rural insurer said.

According to NFU Mutual figures, the cost of last year's storms - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin - exceeded £92m.

“Safety for farmers, family members and workers should always be the number one priority," said Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist.

"And while fully understanding the pressures farmers are under, it is vital they avoid taking risks which could lead to injury or fatalities."

She said farmers should avoid being near barn doors if there are high winds, and if working alone, to tell someone where they will be and when they expect to return.

Ms Binns added: “There are a number of actions farmers can take while the weather is calm, such as identifying safer ground to move livestock to in the event of flooding and carrying out necessary repairs to buildings, fences and walls.

“It is also worth checking alternative fuel and power sources in case of a power cut or disruption, such as making sure generators are in working condition and able to run at full load for long periods of time.

“It is important to keep up-to-date with weather warnings and have your insurer’s details to hand.”