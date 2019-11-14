Farmers told to adopt pilot-like 'checklist' to improve safety

A new safety checklist, similar to that used by airline pilots, has been developed for farmers

The farming industry could drastically improve its safety record if it adopted a checklist similar to that used by airline pilots, researchers say.

It comes as agriculture was recently named, once again, the deadliest industry in the United Kingdom.

Being struck by a moving vehicle was the most common cause of fatal injury for workers, accounting for a quarter (25%) of all accidents during 2018/19.

But a new checklist designed by UK researchers aims to reduce fatal accidents by improving non-technical skills through ‘checking’ procedures, similar to those used by airline pilots.







The University of Aberdeen research group explored a key non-technical skill considered necessary for safe and efficient work practice known as ‘situation awareness’.

They asked farmers what they consider to be key situation awareness elements for tractor operation, as well factors that might lead to lapses - among those identified were distraction, fatigue and stress.

In collaboration with farm safety organisations, the team developed their research into a practical tool for farmers.

The result was the tractor driver situation awareness checklist and user guide and this is now available free of charge for farmers to use.

University of Aberdeen psychologist Dr Amy Irwin said: “Checklists are already used to enhance safety in other industries such as aviation and healthcare, through improving the reliability of safety checks, encouraging communication and helping workers to identify problems.

“The situation awareness checklist applies the same principle to farming, using information provided by farmers to help improve driver safety.

“We encourage anyone who drives a tractor regularly to use the checklist and hope that we can improve the safety of those hardworking farmers whose dedication we all benefit from.”