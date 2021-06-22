Farmers told to do all they can to prevent combine fires

Dry weather conditions and increased farming activity could increase the fire risk over this year's harvest, NFU Mutual has warned.

With harvest around the corner, farmers have been urged to 'think prevention, people, plans and place' to reduce the risk of a combine fire.

Last year, the rural insurer dealt with more than 80 combine harvester fire claims across the country.

Behind the figures is the devastation to lives and property, disruption to harvest and difficulty finding replacement machines at the busiest time of year.

Andy Manson, MD of NFU Mutual Risk Management Services, said fire remained one of the greatest risks to farmers' lives and property.

He urged farming businesses to download the What3Words app, which helps emergency services find locations easily.

“As well as taking preventative steps and regular maintenance to reduce the risks we’re urging farmers to share their fire plan with everyone on farm," Mr Manson said.

NFU Mutual has also introduced an insurance discount for farmers installing accredited suppression systems on their combine harvesters.

Mr Manson explained that suppression systems were one of the most effective ways for farmers to protect themselves, combines and the harvest.

"When an engine bay catches fire, the systems rapidly detect, contain and extinguish fire,” he added.

In 2018, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue dealt with 12 combine harvest fires just in one day.

Deputy Divisional Commander Jason Lawley said farmers must never be complacent about the risk of fire.

"If the worse thing happens and there is a fire, having an emergency plan and staff trained on what to do is important," he said.

"If you need to call the fire service, ensure your directions are clear to where any fire is. The What3Words app is used by most fire services and can make a real difference in getting fire engines to the right place quickly.

"Having information to hand in a folder with farm plans, details of dangerous substances such as chemicals and fertiliser and how to access water supplies is vital."

How can I prevent a combine fire this harvest?

NFU Mutual has provided tips to farmers to help them prevent a combine fire this harvest:

• Ensure planned preventative maintenance (PPM) is up to date and in accordance with the manufacturer’s service schedule before using any machinery

• Fit a suppression system that meets P-mark status to contain, extinguish and prevent fire

• Regularly clean out dust and chaff from hot spots in combines and balers and check the machine over when you finish use for the day

• Switch off engines and ensure moving parts have stopped before clearing blockages or carrying out maintenance

• Always stop to investigate hot-running engines or bearings

• Have a plan in place in the event of fire including a system for keeping in contact with lone workers and anyone working or living on farm

• Keep mobile phones on you at all times – it’s no use to you if it’s left in a tractor or pickup cab

• Make sure drivers are aware of the locations and heights of power lines and check that you will safely pass under wires

• Make sure there is a fire extinguisher on the combine – and that it is regularly maintained - and that you know where the nearest water source is

• In very dry conditions, keep a bowser filled with water on hand, and be prepared to create a fire break in the event of a crop fire

• Use the What3Words app so that emergency services can find your location easily

• Remind staff to keep well-hydrated, take sufficient rest breaks and monitor for fatigue, stress and mental ill health symptoms.