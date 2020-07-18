Farmers told to embrace Farm Safety Week amid Covid-19 crisis

The week-long initiative will demonstrate the impacts Covid-19 has had on the industry and the support available to farmers (Photo: FLPA/John Eveson/Shutterstock)

Farmers are being encouraged to get behind next week's Farm Safety Week amid the Covid-19 crisis and the impact it has had on the industry.

Taking place on Monday 20 July to 24, the annual initiative aims to reduce the number of accidents and incidents in the agricultural sector.

Figures show that despite being the lowest on record, farming-related accidents still continues to account for a large share of the UK's annual fatality count.

Of people killed within farming over the last year, 20 were agricultural workers and one was a member of the public – a four-year-old child.







Looking to improve farming's record, Farm Safety Week will highlight the positive moves being made in changing this poor safety record.

It will look at how farmers are introducing new innovations in technology to help the industry farm safer.

In particular, the week-long initiative will demonstrate the impacts Covid-19 has had on the industry and the support available to farmers.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is encouraging the farming community to embrace Farm Safety Week.

CLA deputy president, Mark Tufnell said this year had been 'particularly challenging' for farmers.

"However, over the past few months, farmers have been recognised as key workers that play an essential role in producing food for the country.

“Whilst other businesses ground to a halt, farming continued to face challenges brought on by Covid-19."

The industry has faced a significant shortfall in seasonal workers to help pick fruit and vegetables during harvest as well as the varying weather conditions.

Mr Tufnell added that it was in farmers' interest to take safety seriously: "Agriculture may have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK but there are signs that this is improving and we want to be part of this change."

Organisers behind the campaign, Farm Safety Foundation, is working year round to educate, engage and communicate farm safety messages.

Farm Safety Week is supported by the Health & Safety Executive, Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and the Health & Safety Authority, Ireland.