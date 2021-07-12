Farmers told to increase Land Rover security after thefts

Police have issued North Yorkshire farming businesses a security alert as thieves continue to target Land Rover Defenders in the region.

Farmers and landowners are being urged to be vigilant and check their vehicle’s security as the national and regional trend 'is clearly increasing'.

North Yorkshire Police officers are proactively patrolling – in both marked and unmarked police vehicles – to detect and deter thieves.

Older models of Land Rover Defenders are particularly valuable, due to the popularity of the vehicle, their reliability, and the ease of breaking them down into parts.

Inspector Clive Turner, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, said: "The national and regional trend is clearly increasing, and for that reason we’re taking action now.

“We know the theft of a Land Rover can have a really significant impact on farms and other rural businesses, so it’s important to put in place extra security measures to protect these vehicles.

"Vehicle trackers in particular are invaluable, and can make all the difference in recovering your stolen property and identifying suspects."

Officers will be proactively stopping and checking Land Rovers, while using ANPR technology to track suspicious vehicles linked to thefts.

"The message to criminals is that we’re looking for you, and it’s simply not worth the risk operating in North Yorkshire," Inspector Turner said.

How can I better protect my Land Rover?

Owners of Land Rovers in North Yorkshire are being urged to follow this crime prevention advice:

• Fit a vehicle tracking system

• Always leave your vehicle locked and alarmed if possible

• Park in a locked garage or other secure area if you have one, or in a well-lit open space if not

• Consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser

• Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home

• Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone taking an interest in it

• Have the vehicle’s windows etched with the vehicle identification number

• Review your home and business premises security – consider CCTV, gates etc.

Farmers in the county who might be aware of any suspicious activity around Land Rovers have been told to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.