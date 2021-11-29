Farmers told to review fertiliser storage security amid rising costs

Farmers have been reminded to store fertiliser safely and securely in light of the rising cost of nitrogen-based fertiliser and potential excess stock on farms.

As high global gas prices push up the cost of nitrogen-based fertilisers, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) said it was aware that farmers were facing difficult decisions about crop feeding plans this winter and spring.

Roberta Reeve, technical manager of Fertiliser Industry Assurance Scheme (FIAS), managed by AIC, said: "This is of particular concern where farmers don’t have sufficient stock or orders in the pipeline to cover their needs, since the disruption to the fertiliser supply chain could continue into spring 2022."

Another area of concern is the rising value of existing stocks of nitrogen-based fertilisers on farm, which Ms Reeve said could lead to increased thefts.

“While light-hearted comments on social media about selling excess stock of fertiliser may appear harmless, this may draw attention of the situation to criminals.

“There is a risk of nitrogen-based fertilisers being used for illegitimate purposes, and anyone handling or storing these products has a responsibility to provide secure storage and to remain vigilant to potential theft,” she said.

Where cropping plans have changed and excess stocks are no longer needed, the AIC said re-selling the fertiliser was an option.

However, this must be done through proper channels, via a return to the original supplier and refund or re-sale.

It is illegal to sell ammonium nitrate without the correct documentation and fertilisers should not be advertised on auction sites, local trade magazines or social media.

Mrs Reeve told farmers not to purchase fertiliser unless the source was known and they had the correct documentation.

“Sellers should be FIAS approved, and you can check this on the Assurance Scheme website. You can also check with your FACTS adviser if you are unsure," she said.

“Everyone in the industry should be alert to the potential mis-use and mis-sale of nitrogen-based fertiliser by reporting suspicious activity or sales to the police.”