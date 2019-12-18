Farmers told to secure quad bikes following recent thefts

One of the stolen quad bikes was recovered thanks to a tracker

Farmers have been warned by the police to ensure quad bikes are safe and secure following recent thefts.

Two incidents happened in rural areas of North Yorkshire last week, between 11 and 12 December.

One, a dark green Kawasaki KVF750, was taken from a rural property near North Rigton.

It has not been recovered, and anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12190227066.







The other quad was stolen from near Castley at about 2.40am.

Thanks to tracking data, it was found parked in the Otley area at about 3am.

No one was nearby, but the quad was returned to its rightful owner the same day.

Both premises have subsequently been visited by specialist Rural Taskforce police staff, to provide crime prevention advice.

Two quad bike thefts were reported in the same area in November, in Denton and Low Snowdon.

North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce is reminding farmers and other ATV owners to take extra precautions in light of the thefts:

• Park as close to your premises as possible, ideally in a locked outbuilding with CCTV and security lighting, preferably out of sight from nearby roads.

• Remove keys when not in use, and do not leave them near the quad.

• Fit a GPS tracking device.

• Secure with wheel clamps and/or locking posts, and consider an alarm.

• Mark or customise your quad so it is easily identifiable.

• Keep a record of all vehicles, including photographs and serial numbers.

PCSO Bryan Tongue, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “We are asking anyone who owns a quad bike to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are always left safe and secure, particularly if they live in a rural or isolated area.

“It’s better to invest in high-quality security measures now, rather than have to go through the inconvenience and cost of having your quad bike stolen.”